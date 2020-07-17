Atari Partners with WAX For NFTs, Joins Board Alongside Shatner and Marvel By Cointelegraph

Atari Partners with WAX For NFTs, Joins Board Alongside Shatner and Marvel
Atari has partnered with WAX blockchain to bring their video games onto the blockchain in the form of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).
The brief announcement on Twitter followed news earlier this week that Atari CEO Frederic Chesnais had joined the WAX Advisory Board, joining Google (NASDAQ:), Microsoft (NASDAQ:), Marvel Games, Magic Leap, and William Shatner as the other members.
