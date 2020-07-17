Anthony Seibold coaching future in doubt, Peter Sterling and Andrew Johns slam Broncos

Rugby league legends Peter Sterling and Andrew Johns have cast doubt over the future of Broncos coach Anthony Seibold after his side’s dismal showing against the Wests Tigers.

Coming into the match on the back of a morale-boosting win last week, the Broncos were hammered in the first half, falling behind 36-0 at the main break, before eventually losing 48-0.

Seibold’s half-time talk didn’t improve things, with the Tigers’ procession continuing in the second half, and Sterling discussed the grim reality of the coach’s future.

“I hate conjecture around coaching, but I don’t know how he survives,” he said on Nine’s NRL coverage.

“We said before the game that if he gets beaten tonight, then last week means nothing.

Anthony Seibold’s men refused to give a yelp against the Wests Tigers (Getty)

“I think the first half may well have been the death knell, and I’ve seen nothing in this second half to think that whatever was said at the break made any difference whatsoever.

“We saw the pressure that Anthony Seibold was under after that six-week spell, it was relentless and it’s only going to increase.

“I know as a club, coach and players you can’t listen to outside noise, but this is going to be deafening.”

Sterling’s message was echoed by Johns, who suggested that Seibold had to make bold selection calls in order to survive.

The Broncos players were lost for answers in the face of the Wests Tigers’ onslaught (Getty)

“After Round 2, it looked so promising,” he said.

“The big against the Cowboys up there when David Fifita went 60, we were all talking about the Broncos and this being their year.

“Since the COVID break, I don’t know whether there was no training. Did they train on their own?

“Unless he makes some changes and drops some experienced players, (Anthony) Milford for one, Darius Boyd hasn’t been performing he has to go.

“If he doesn’t make those changes, then his job will be gone. It’s just really sad to see this performance.”

The Broncos had no answers for the rampant Wests Tigers in the 48-0 thrashing (Getty)

To his credit, Seibold took the responsibility for his side’s dismal showing after the loss.

“Just the lack of resilience. We just lacked toughness tonight and there’s nothing else to say about that,” he said in his post-match press conference.

“If we keep performing like we did tonight, it’s just nowhere near good enough. There’s no excuses.

“We’re down on troops, but there’s no excuse for a performance like that.”

Seibold identified his side’s lack of resilience when “chaos” hits as a major problem.

“As soon as they scored a try, we just melted,” he said.

Xavier Coates looks on after the Broncos concede yet another try (Getty)

“We’ve got a group there that can’t handle any chaos or anything going against them.

“It showed tonight, when things go our way we play some decent footy, but that’s so far off where we want to be and where we can be.”

The embattled coach admitted that he wasn’t “feeling that great” after the loss, and was left with little in terms of answers for the performance.

“There’s nothing you can say. I’m out of words, it’s just about actions,” Seibold said.

“We played poorly, I don’t know how I can defend that performance tonight. It’s nowhere near good enough.

“It’s a poor performance and I’m the head coach so I take full responsibility for it.”