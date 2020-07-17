Andrew Yang's Data Dividend Project would force social media companies to compensate users, but the plan underestimates difficulty of valuing data (Will Rinehart/Wired)

Will Rinehart / Wired:
Andrew Yang’s Data Dividend Project would force social media companies to compensate users, but the plan underestimates difficulty of valuing data — He wants social media companies to pay you for the data you produce. But loopholes abound, it’s too expensive, and other plans like it have failed.
