Andrew Johns picks Luke Keary and Cameron Munster as optimal Kangaroos halves combo

Andrew Johns has suggested that Luke Keary and Cameron Munster could form the halves combination for the Kangaroos moving forward, despite the pair both playing the five-eighth position at club level.

Keary and Munster led the 2020 NRL players’ poll as the two leading five-eighths in the competition, with the Roosters star picked by 43 percent of players, while 34 percent opted for Munster.

However, while Keary dons the No.6 for Trent Robinson’s men, Johns suggested that his game style will allow him to play alongside Munster for Australia.

“He wears 6, Keary, but he’s an out-and-out No.7,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and the Eighth.

Andrew Johns believes Luke Keary and Cameron Munster can combine effectively at international level (Getty)

“The only knock on those two, if you played them together is that Munster can only play on the left because he’s a left-sided player and Keary mostly plays outside.

“But Keary is that good that you just play him on the right and play him on the ball.”

While he backed Keary and Munster as the best halves combination for Mal Meninga, Johns said he hoped Knights star Mitchell Pearce also gets his chance to represent Australia.

Pearce became a whipping boy for a number of years after being on the end of Queensland’s Origin beatdowns, but Johns suggested that his poor Origin record was purely down to bad timing.

Johns hopes Pearce gets his opportunity to represent Australia going forward (AAP)

“Everything in life is timing, and you have a look at his timing, he came through the system in New South Wales when he was up against Cameron Smith, Darren Lockyer, Johnathan Thurston, Billy Slater, all future Immortals,” he said.

“Throw into that Israel Folau, Greg Inglis and Cooper Cronk, he came through in the wrong era.

“He got in last year, and in a pressure situation in Game 3, he was involved in the winning play.

“He’s an elite No.7 and I hope he gets the opportunity to represent Australia.”