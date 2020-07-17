An overview of Microsoft's various services for law enforcement, including the Domain Awareness System, a mass surveillance platform it first built for the NYPD (Michael Kwet/The Intercept)

Michael Kwet / The Intercept:
An overview of Microsoft’s various services for law enforcement, including the Domain Awareness System, a mass surveillance platform it first built for the NYPD — Nationwide protests against racist policing have brought new scrutiny onto big tech companies like Facebook …
