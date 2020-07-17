All of 30 Rock’s Best Jokes

Good god, Lemon!

As any fan of 30 Rock knows, the Emmy-winning sitcom has remained iconic in part because of the non-stop zingers and one-liners that filled every episode of the show.

It’s also unsurprising that so many lines were so quotable since the series’ writing staff was full of comedy powerhouses like Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Donald Glover and more.

In honor of the show coming to Peacock, NBCU’s new streaming service that just launched on July 15, we’re rounding up our favorite jokes to have come out of the comedy.

Whether it was watching Jenna Maroney (played by Jane Krakowski) demand, “Listen up fives, a ten is speaking,” or seeing Alec Baldwin‘s character Jack Donaghy pity Liz Lemon in the funniest way, we always found ourselves laughing after nearly line was delivered.

Check out the funniest jokes from the show’s many hilarious actors below, from characters like Tracy Morgan‘s Tracy Jordan and of course Jack McBrayer‘s Kenneth, the NBC page.