All 3 Men In Ahmaud Arbery Murder Plead Guilty

All three men charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery plead not guilty in court Friday.

Father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael, as well as William Bryan are being accused of chasing Ahmaud in a Georgia neighborhood and recording his assault.

William Bryan, who recored the crime, was denied bond by a judge due to reasons including an active and ongoing sex crimes investigation by the GBI.

As previously reported, all three men were indicted by a grand jury for Ahmaud’s murder on June 24 and they are each facing 9 felony charges that include; 1 count of malice murder, 4 counts felony murder, 2 counts aggravated assault, 1 count false imprisonment and 1 count criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057!