Algorand Spikes 30% After Surprise Coinbase Listing By Cointelegraph

Algorand Spikes 30% After Surprise Coinbase Listing
A surprise Coinbase listing has seen the price of Algorand (ALGO) spike by nearly 30% in less than 24 hours and pushed Algorand’s market cap to a new record high ($274 million at the time of writing).
On July 16, Coinbase abruptly announced that ALGO trading had been launched on Coinbase.com and the exchange’s apps. Trade volume for Algorand increased by nearly four times since in response to the listing, comprising the third-strongest day of trade in ALGO’s history.
