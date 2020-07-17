Alex Trebek Gives Health Update and Previews Upcoming Jeopardy! Vault Episodes

And now for some good news: Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is still doing well with his treatments for pancreatic cancer, and he has some new facial hair to show off. Trebek recently recorded a new message for fans from his home, in which he offered a few new hopeful updates about his health condition and revealed how the beloved game show will be airing amid the coronavirus pandemic-related production shutdown.

Trebek, who recently surpassed the one year mark since he was first diagnosed with cancer, confirmed that he’s still going strong with his treatment, saying, “I’m doing well. I’ve been continuing my treatment, and it is paying off — though it does fatigue me a great deal. My numbers are good. I’m feeling great.”

Trebek also revealed that he also found the time to write a book, titled The Answer Is …: Reflections on My Life, during the COVID-19 lockdown, and he said fans can expect it to hit shelves on Tuesday, July 21. He also took the opportunity to preview a Jeopardy! retrospective series which is now set to air on ABC in July. The network is going into the show’s vault and will replay vintage episodes for the first time, including the first one Trebek ever hosted, “mustache and all.” (We’re looking forward to finding out what that looks like.) Trebek added that he has been recording new openings for the special episodes, which means we’re getting both new and old Alex Trebek content at the same time — a creative way to get around the lack of new shows.

And lest we forget to mention, Trebek grew a goatee, which hardcore fans will know Trebek tends to do whenever he has time off.

Trebek ended his new address on a sweet, hopeful note, saying, “I can’t wait to return to the studio and start recording shows for the new season in September. Meanwhile, my wish for all of you: stay safe.”

Trebek’s latest message continues his tradition of being open about his treatment for cancer. He has previously detailed his struggles with chemotherapy treatment, depression, and how exactly he wants his eventual retirement to happen.

Alex TrebekPhoto: ABC