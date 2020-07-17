Aishwarya Rai Bachchan admitted to a hospital after experiencing breathlessness due to COVID19

On July 11, Amitabh Bachchan was the first to test positive for the novel Coronavirus. After his tests came positive, the entire family underwent testing. Abhishek Bachchan too tested positive the same day and the two were taken to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for isolation and treatment. Following that, Aishwarya and Aradhaya too tested positive but were asymptotic so were advised home-quarantine.

Five days later, the two are reported to have been experiencing breathlessness and Aishwarya has now been moved to the same hospital for treatment. Aradhaya too has been moved to the hospital.

Jaya Bachchan along with twenty six staff members of the family were also tested but their results came negative for the virus.

Here’s wishing the family a speedy recovery.