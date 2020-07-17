Aadar Jain starrer Hello Charlie begins shooting amidst the pandemic



While the film industry is raring to get back to work, the rising corona cases and new rules that have to be implemented are slowing things down. While several projects are slated to go on the floor from next month, we hear Excel Entertainment,rsquo;s Hello Charlie has already started work.



According to a report in a leading daily, Hello Charlie starring Aadar Jain started shooting a song sequence yesterday. The film was almost complete before the lockdown, just a few patchwork sequences were left to be shot. The daily reports that the makers shot the song in Madh island with all the needed precautions and safety. A source tells the daily, “The film was almost complete before the lockdown, only the patchwork shoot of the song was pending. The unit began filming the number with 15 dancers at an indoor set yesterday. Keeping the safety of the crew in mind, the makers have had a sanitisation tunnel built at the entrance of the set and provided the team with masks, gloves and PPE kits to be used during the three-day shoot.”



There are several films that are ready with their shooting plans. While Sanjay Gupta,rsquo;s Mumbai Saga with John Abraham might go on floors soon, Akshay Kumar and team of Bell Bottom will fly to Scotland in private jets. Let’s hope that normalcy returns soon.