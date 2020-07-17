3D render of Samsung’s rumoured Galaxy Note 20 leaks

With the Samsung Galaxy Note 20’s and Note 20 Ultra’s official reveal only a few weeks away, leaks regarding the upcoming smartphone series are starting to appear on a nearly daily basis.
This latest image to surface is a 3D render of the Note 20 courtesy of often-reliable leaker Evan Blass’ Patreon. Instead of just a still image, this 360-degree 3D render gives us a detailed look at the standard Note 20, showing off its squared-off design with curved corners and S20 series-like camera bump.
The image also confirms that the Note 20 features a totally flat display with edges that seem to only slightly to taper in at the side. It looks like the significant curves featured on the Note 10’s sides are completely gone.
While it’s impossible to know for sure yet, this could result in less accidental screen presses. This was one of my main problems with last year’s otherwise superb Note 10. The image also confirms that the smartphone features minimized bezels and a centred front-facing hole-punch camera.
The rear of the smartphone features a three-camera array, similar to the S20 and S20+. Though it’s still unclear, the Note 20 likely won’t feature 100x zoom like the Note 20 Ultra.
The Note 20 is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor and an S Pen with additional features.
On the other hand, the Note 20 Ultra is rumoured to feature 100x zoom and a QHD+ 120Hz screen. The Note 20 is tipped to measure in at 6.42-inches with the Note 20 Ultra coming in at 6.97-inches.
Renders of the Note 20 Ultra in a new ‘Mystic Bronze‘ colour appeared on Samsung’s official Russian website, followed by real-world images of the smartphone leaking shortly after.
More recently, officially-looking renders of the Note 20 Ultra appeared along with information indicating that the standard Note 20 will only feature a 1080p display that runs at 60Hz while the Ultra features a QHD+ 3200 x 1440 screen capable of running at 120Hz.
To view the 3D render in its full resolution, check out Blass’ Patreon page.
Source: Evan Blass (Patreon)