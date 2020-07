A 3-year-old was shot dead Thursday afternoon in Commerce City.

About 3:30 p.m., police responded to the 7800 block Jasmine Drive on a report of gunfire, police said. Officers found a deceased child who had been shot.

Two other children were found in the residence unharmed.

An investigation is ongoing. Police released no other information.