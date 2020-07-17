25 things to keep an eye on once NFL training camps open

Denny Medley / USA Today Sports Images

The Texans have made several drastic moves over the last year that will impact the organization in the short and long-term. The architect of those moves has been head coach Bill O’Brien, who has effectively also taken over the front office. He was heavily criticized for trading DeAndre Hopkins for David Johnson, along with the prices he paid for Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb. Houston still has some major holes on defense, and it’s unclear if the offense has actually gotten better after all the moves. The progress of the Texans in the coming year will be pinned on O’Brien, either way.