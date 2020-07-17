25 things to keep an eye on once NFL training camps open

The 2020 NFL season is set to be an unprecedented year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. With training camp scheduled to open in less than two weeks, here are 25 things to watch.
1 of 25
Adjusting to new coaches
Kirby Lee / USA Today Sports Images
The transition to a new head coach or coordinator is never easy, and it could be even more difficult in 2020 with the augmented offseason programs and COVID-19 protocols. We won’t see if the changes have an impact until the regular season begins, but it’s certainly a concern for teams going through transition. The Browns, Giants, Cowboys, Panthers, and Washington will certainly take time to adjust with new head coaches.
2 of 25
Bears quarterback battle
Jeff Hanisch / USA Today Sports Images
It certainly seems like the Bears have given up on former second overall draft choice Mitchell Trubisky after acquiring Nick Foles from Jacksonville in the offseason. Trubisky will still get an opportunity to compete in training camp, but Foles is expected to be the new man under center in Matt Nagy’s offense.
3 of 25
Big Ben’s arm health
Charles LeClaire / USA Today Sports Images
Ben Roethlisberger underwent elbow surgery last year after he was forced out in Week 2. The Steelers have high hopes for a rebound season with an outstanding defense and Roethlisberger’s return, but at age 38 the team can’t take his status for granted. We won’t know if Big Ben is truly healthy until he goes through training camp.
4 of 25
Bills leading the AFC East?
Charles LeClaire / USA Today Sports Images
New England has won an incredible 11 straight AFC East titles and 16 of the last 17, but Vegas has the Bills as the favorites entering training camp. That’s as much due to the Bills additions (most notably Stefon Diggs) as it is the loss of Tom Brady for the Pats. The possible changing of the guard in the division will be a story in training camp and well into the teams’ head-to-head battles during the second half of the season.
Derick E. Hingle / USA Today Sports Images
Brees has decided to return for at least one more season after a disappointing end to 2019 when the Saints lost in the NFC Wild Card Round. New Orleans has clearly gone all-in, adding veterans Emmanuel Sanders and Malcolm Jenkins to an already talented roster. Brees has one Super Bowl during his storied Saints tenure, and would love to finish his career with another.
6 of 25
Cardinals offensive hype
Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today Sports Images
Arizona made rapid offensive improvement last year with the hiring of Kliff Kingsbury and drafting of Kyler Murray, but the hype is even greater this season after the Cardinals acquired star wideout DeAndre Hopkins. Paired with Murray in his sophomore season, Arizona has the potential to be a breakout offense, albeit in arguably the league’s toughest division.
Matthew Emmons / USA Today Sports Images
The Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years, while head coach Andy Reid also got his first ring to cap off the 2019 season. After signing star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year extension and returning almost their entire offense, Kansas City has legitimate hopes for a repeat this year.
8 of 25
Coaches on the hot seat
Kim Klement / USA Today Sports Images
Even entering training camp, some head coaches look like they’re in do-or-die mode. Among them are Atlanta’s Dan Quinn, Detroit’s Matt Patricia, and Jacksonville’s Doug Marrone. The 2020 season has the potential to be odder than any other due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and putting together a winning season could be even tougher.
9 of 25
Continuity is key
Kelvin Kuo / USA Today Sports Images
Without in-person OTAs, there’s some worry that rookies and new acquisitions will have a great learning curve at the start of the season. Only time will tell if that concern becomes true, but it is clear that teams returning most of their 2019 rosters like the Chiefs, 49ers, Ravens, and Steelers could be ahead of the game to start training camp.
10 of 25
Coronavirus protocols
Jason Vinlove / USA Today Sports Images
NFL and the NFLPA have already had difficulties negotiating the exact protocols to ensure player safety in preparation for training camp, and several teams have questioned whether protocols are realistic with large NFL rosters. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown no sign of slowing down in much of the US, unfortunately, so the topic will be at top of mind and could potentially threaten the 2020 season. Fortunately, the NFL has had the advantage of time to prepare, and been able to see what’s worked in other major sports leagues such as MLB, MLS, and NBA.
Jayne Kamin-Oncea / USA Today Sports Images
Gurley had a disappointing 2019 season with the Rams as he tried to overcome his chronic knee issue. The Rams cut bait in the offseason, giving Gurley the opportunity to join the Falcons, not far from where he played college ball at Georgia. Replacing Devonta Freeman, Gurley has the potential to give the Falcons offense a jolt if he’s at full strength, but it’s difficult to know what to expect after last season’s struggles.
12 of 25
Colin Kaepernick’s return?
Robert Hanashiro / USA Today Sports Images
The public opinion surrounding former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick seemed to evolve quickly in the offseason in light of George Floyd’s shocking death and the Black Lives Matter movement. While teams were seemingly scared of the public relations hit they’d take for signing Kaepernick over the last few seasons, the time might finally be right for a team to sign him. Still, Kaepernick has yet to find a home, and training camp is right around the corner.
Kim Klement / USA Today Sports Images
Other US sports have seen numerous players opt out of the season for health and family reasons in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we’ve seen that issue start to bubble up recent with public comments from some players. There’s no doubt some players will decide to sit out the season if cases in the US continue to spike and safety becomes an issue in locker rooms.
14 of 25
Newcomers getting up to speed
Vincent Carchietta / USA Today Sports Images
Team organized workouts weren’t the only distrupted activities this offseason, as the NFL even advised private player workouts be nixed recently due to spiking COVID-19 cases around the country. Some players like Tom Brady went on with private workouts around teammates in spite of that advice, but it’s unlikely every player eschewed activities with teammates. Free agents and rookies could have a tougher time than usual getting up to speed in August.
15 of 25
The New Patriots
David Butler II / USA Today Sports Images
Bill Belichick is considered by many to be the greatest head coach in NFL history after winning six Super Bowls, but 2020 could be his toughest job. The loss of Tom Brady is the biggest change, but the Patriots also lost several notable players on defense, including Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins. With former league MVP Cam Newton likely to start under center, New England will certainly have a new identity.
Denny Medley / USA Today Sports Images
The Texans have made several drastic moves over the last year that will impact the organization in the short and long-term. The architect of those moves has been head coach Bill O’Brien, who has effectively also taken over the front office. He was heavily criticized for trading DeAndre Hopkins for David Johnson, along with the prices he paid for Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb. Houston still has some major holes on defense, and it’s unclear if the offense has actually gotten better after all the moves. The progress of the Texans in the coming year will be pinned on O’Brien, either way.
17 of 25
Dak Prescott’s weapons
Tim Heitman / USA Today Sports Images
Dak Prescott’s contract has been a headliner for over a year, with seemingly no real progress.The check will come due for the Cowboys eventually, but in the meantime Prescott has a chance to continue upping the price tag with the impressive moves Dallas has made. The team was able to re-sign Amari Cooper in the offseason, and also drafted former Oklahoma star wideout CeeDee Lamb. With Ezekiel Elliott remaining in the backfield, Michael Gallup showing great ability, and an outstanding offensive line, Prescott should put up big numbers again in 2020.
18 of 25
Raiders in Vegas
Robert Hanashiro / USA Today Sports Images
The Raiders are unloading the moving trucks in Las Vegas this year, a long-anticipated move with likely great financial benefit for owner Mark Davis. Jon Gruden was hired two years ago in preparation for the move, and the hopes are higher now that the team has finally gone to the bright lights. The Raiders also have a beautiful new stadium on the Las Vegas Strip, though they might play without fans in its first year due to COVID-19. That won’t be a valid excuse if the team fails to make progress in Gruden’s third year, however.
19 of 25
Rams running back committee
Orlando Ramirez / USA Today Sports Images
Todd Gurley has been a mainstay for the Rams since he was drafted in 2015, making three Pro Bowls in five years. With his performance deteriorating last season, LA moved on for 2020. Instead, they’re set for a three-man committee with rookie Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson, and Malcolm Brown. Each player in that trio will get a chance to separate themselves as the Rams try to rebound from a disappointing 2019 season.
Reinhold Matay / USA Today Sports Images
Philip Rivers might look odd in a Colts uniform after so many years with the Chargers, but the fit was perfect for the veteran quarterback. He has experience working under Frank Reich, and a talented roster around him. After Andrew Luck’s retirement last year, Colts fans have hope again that the team can compete for a playoff spot while Rivers hopes to show that he’s not finished yet.
Kyle Terada / USA Today Sports Images
Aaron Rodgers was hoping that the Packers would add offensive help for him in the offseason. Instead, they used their first-round pick on quarterback Jordan Love. That created some clearly odd feelings for Rodgers in the offseason, with the Packers star suggesting he might not finish his career in Green Bay. Of course, he could also take the drafting of Love as a challenge that helps his play, much like Brett Favre did when the Packers drafted Rodgers under a similar scenario.
22 of 25
Tom Brady’s Bucs
Kim Klement / USA Today Sports Images
The biggest player story of the offseason was Tom Brady’s move from New England to Tampa Bay. The soon-to-be 43-year-old feels he has many seasons left, but will have to prove it after leaving the comfort of New England and Bill Belichick. Brady is out to show his struggles last season weren’t all his fault, and certainly has the supporting cast to rebound with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and old teammate Rob Gronkowski.
23 of 25
Washington’s new identity
Kirby Lee / USA Today Sports Images
The Washington football team announced that they’ll be getting a new name this season in a move that’s long overdue. That’s not the only major change for the franchise, as they also hired former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera to lead the team. He has his work cut out for him with limited offensive talent and an unproven quarterback in Dwayne Haskins, but there’s a lot of malleable defensive talent on the squad.
24 of 25
Will there be a preseason?
Tommy Gilligan / USA Today Sports Images
The NFL already requested to shorten the exhibition season from four to two games, while the NFLPA has recommended the preseason be cut entirely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The situation seems fluid even as players are getting ready to report, and there’s no question preparation for the regular season will be severely altered from past years.
25 of 25
Working from home
Denny Medley / USA Today Sports Images
Among the changes to training camp this year will be teams staying home, rather than traveling to off-site camps. 20 years ago nearly every NFL team spent the beginning of training camp away from home, but now less than half the league spends part of camp away from home. For safety reasons, all 32 teams will now open at their regular practice facilities.