21 Movies Starring Actors Before They Were Super Famous



Cinedigm



Listen, this cast is absolutely STACKED. Short Term 12 is both Stephanie Beatriz and Lakeith Stanfield’s first movie, and they star alongside a pre-Room Brie Larson, a pre–Mr. Robot Rami Malek, a pre-Booksmart Kaitlyn Dever, and Newsroom star John Gallagher Jr. The movie tells the story of Grace, a staff member at Short Term 12, a group home for teenagers. While trying to better the lives of the teens she works with, Grace also must deal with her own trauma. The film was written and directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who is directing the upcoming Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Where you can watch: Amazon Prime Video.