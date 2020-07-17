18 Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week

Here’s what you might’ve missed!
Here’s what some of your favorite Hollywood stars have been up to this week:
1.
Amanda Seyfried reminisced about her eventful first time at an award show.
4.
Omarion shared how happy he was to have met Naya Rivera.
5.
Anderson Cooper gave fans an update on his 10-week old son Wyatt.
6.
Malika and her son Ace received a little help from True and Khloé Kardashian.
7.
Gregg Sulkin reunited with his Wizards of Waverly Place costar David Henrie.
8.
Kelly and Sharon Osbourne took a mother-daughter selfie.
9.
Cheer star Ladarius Marshall wished his best friend and former cheer-mate Jerry Harris a happy 21st birthday.
10.
Kim Kardashian called the Kardashian/Jenner sisters the 2020 version of the Spice Girls.
11.
Kerry Washington celebrated Scott Foley’s birthday with this epic Scandal throwback.
12.
Kirk Franklin put his own hilarious spin on this popular TikTok trend.
14.
Skylar Astin said put some respect on his girlfriend Lisa Stelly’s name!
15.
Tamera Mowry announced she’s stepping down from the daytime talk show The Real.
16.
Nick Cannon issued an apology statement after Viacom severed ties with him over anti-Semitic conspiracy theories that were discussed on his podcast.
17.
Sarah Ramos reenacted that unforgettable court scene from Legally Blonde.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!