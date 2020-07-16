Your Thursday Briefing

The pandemic’s lingering toll for British women of color
Black and other ethnic minority women in Britain are being disproportionately affected by the financial and psychological toll from the coronavirus outbreak, even as the economy reopens.
One woman lost all nine of her cleaning jobs during the lockdown. A live-in nanny was fired for using public transport on her day off. Many women say they are still struggling because of debts incurred during the shutdown, or that they are working longer hours for less pay.
Their experiences are highlighting the racial inequalities that already existed in Britain. Experts say people of color there are more likely to be in precarious work situations or to become unemployed. That has made it harder for them to qualify for government support and to protect themselves from the virus.
Details: A government review found that death rates have been higher in Black, Asian and other minority ethnic groups than among white people. The risk of death for Chinese, Indians, Pakistanis and other Asians, as well as Caribbean and other Black people, was between 10 percent and 50 percent higher than for white Britons, the study found.
Quote of note: “I don’t know how much longer I can go on like this,” said Candice Brown, who was still waiting for unemployment benefits to come through. “In the first month, I was worrying about how to pay my rent and my bills, now I can’t sleep worrying about how to feed my children.”
The move incited an uproar among human rights groups, which accused the government on Wednesday of repressive tactics.
The plan lets police officers accompany health workers in search of infected people who may be asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. Those who do not meet the requirements for home quarantine — such as having their own bathroom and not living with older adults or pregnant women — are to be taken to private facilities.
Context: The health authorities are under tremendous pressure from a public that is increasingly wary of Mr. Duterte’s strongman governance. Infections in the Philippines are nearing 60,000, and more than 1,600 people there have died from the virus.
Researchers tie Siberian heat wave to man-made climate change
The extraordinary heat wave that struck across Siberia this year would have been all but impossible without human influence on climate change, researchers have concluded.
An analysis of the record temperatures found that climate change made the prolonged hot spell 600 times as likely to occur — a “truly staggering” result, the scientists said.
In a world without climate change, the study found, such a heat event would occur less than once every 80,000 years. And even under current climate conditions, such prolonged warming could be expected less than once every 130 years. The research, however, has yet to be submitted for peer review.
Details: Scientists examined two recent examples of exceptional heating in Siberia: the overall rise in temperature across the region from January to June (more than nine degrees Fahrenheit above average temperatures recorded from 1951 to 1980) and the record-setting spike of 100.4 degrees in the town of Verkhoyansk on June 20.
Quotable: “What was a one-in-100-year event a century ago, would be a one-in-20- or a one-in-10-year event now,” one scientist said. The heat in Siberia led to spreading wildfires and the destabilization of permafrost, both of which released more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.
A 2,000-mile journey home, by bicycle
Nearly a month into the coronavirus lockdown, Kleon Papadimitriou, a Greek student in Aberdeen, Scotland, was feeling homesick.
With flights to much of Europe canceled, he embarked on a cycling journey across Europe that spanned 5 countries, more than 2,000 miles and 48 days, finally arriving home in Athens in late June.
At first, he had daily regrets about his self-inflicted odyssey, which was marred by flat tires and bad weather. But his spirits lifted. He had his first shower a week into his journey, took a ferry from Britain to the Netherlands and stayed with his grandmother in Stuttgart, Germany.
Doomscrolling
This experience of sinking into emotional quicksand while bingeing on depressing news is so common that there’s internet lingo for it: doomscrolling. Shelter-in-place orders, which seemingly leave us with little to do but look at our screens, make us even more likely to doomscroll.
It can leave us anxious, angry and less connected to our loved ones. Brian X. Chen, the lead consumer technology writer at The Times, surveyed health experts about ideas for getting one’s internet habits back in check. Here are some highlights.
Create a plan to control your .
People are, by nature, information consumers, and the news is like digital candy dispensed hours a day. To resist bingeing, we can create a plan to control how much news we consume, just as people create dieting plans to lose weight, said Adam Gazzaley, a neuroscientist.
Acknowledge the burden that doomscrolling puts on your health; create a realistic plan that you can stick with; and take breaks that don’t involve Facebook, like walking around the block or making a snack.
Practice meditation.
Exercises in mindfulness can help us break the cycle of information-bingeing or keep us from sinking into a dark place. Try taking some breaths and thinking about people who have helped you in the past. While imagining these people, give them positive wishes. For example: “May you be happy. May you be peaceful. May you be safe. May you be healthy.”
Connect with others.
Spend 15 minutes a day connecting with the people you care about most. That can help us feel less alone and better able to resist doomscrolling.
If you’re experiencing “Zoom fatigue” after months of video calls with friends, try making a phone call while on a walk. Or create a moai, a Japanese word for a social support group. Have a regular when you convene with the friends from that group, either virtually or in person (at a safe distance).
