Young people living with their parents could receive $11.8 billion from CERB

Article content continued

According to our new study, an estimated 400,000 Canadians aged 18 to 24, who are still in school, still living with their parents — in households with total incomes of at least $100,000 — and who earned between $5,000 and $12,000 in 2019 are eligible for CERB benefits.

These 400,000 Canadians represent a total potential cost to CERB of $4.8 billion (before taxes on CERB). It’s also worth noting that for this group of CERB-eligible Canadians, CERB benefits are on average higher than their monthly earnings in 2019, meaning they’re actually better off receiving CERB than they were working.

Another 287,300 CERB-eligible Canadians with the same characteristics (aged 18 to 24, in school, living at home) who earned between $12,001 and $24,000 in 2019 represent a total potential cost to CERB of $3.4 billion. Members of this group who receive CERB would (on average) experience no decline in their average monthly earnings and would more than likely experience an increase.