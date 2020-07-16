William Watson: How Canada survives our new three-bully problem

Article content

Adam Smith had many views on international trade but the conduct of international relations he was content to leave to “the skill of that insidious and crafty animal, vulgarly called a statesman or politician, whose councils are directed by the momentary fluctuations of affairs.” These days, the statespersons and politicians don’t seem to be doing such a great job so maybe the rest of us should have a go.

The world seems to be suffering from a three-bully problem. The U.S., China and, to a lesser extent, the EU are throwing their weight around — diplomatically, economically and, with aircraft carriers roaming the South China Sea, militarily. They are three big players, each accounting for around 20 per cent of the pre-COVID world economy, depending how you count it. (I’m relying on the CIA World Factbook here. Donald Trump may not trust the CIA but I do.)

They’re clearly giants. Are they bullies? China is much more aggressive and self-confident than in the first couple of decades after its emergence in 1979 from self-imposed hermitry. The EU, which is still largely a herd of cats, has trouble getting coherent policies in place. But we learned during the ratification of the Canada-EU free trade deal that some of the cats don’t particularly like us and can keep the whole litter from making reasonable progress on many fronts.