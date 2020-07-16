William Watson: How Canada survives our new three-bully problem

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

Adam Smith had many views on international trade but the conduct of international relations he was content to leave to “the skill of that insidious and crafty animal, vulgarly called a statesman or politician, whose councils are directed by the momentary fluctuations of affairs.” These days, the statespersons and politicians don’t seem to be doing such a great job so maybe the rest of us should have a go.

The world seems to be suffering from a three-bully problem. The U.S., China and, to a lesser extent, the EU are throwing their weight around — diplomatically, economically and, with aircraft carriers roaming the South China Sea, militarily. They are three big players, each accounting for around 20 per cent of the pre-COVID world economy, depending how you count it. (I’m relying on the CIA World Factbook here. Donald Trump may not trust the CIA but I do.)

They’re clearly giants. Are they bullies? China is much more aggressive and self-confident than in the first couple of decades after its emergence in 1979 from self-imposed hermitry. The EU, which is still largely a herd of cats, has trouble getting coherent policies in place. But we learned during the ratification of the Canada-EU free trade deal that some of the cats don’t particularly like us and can keep the whole litter from making reasonable progress on many fronts.

