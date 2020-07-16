Who Owns the ‘CryptoForHealth’ Domain Behind the Twitter Hacks? By Cointelegraph

Who Owns the ‘CryptoForHealth’ Domain Behind the Twitter Hacks?
Internet sleuths have converged on the website ‘CryptoForHealth.com’ which was associated with the widespread Twitter account hacks that began on July 15.
The earliest incarnations of the scam saw the accounts of numerous crypto luminaries purport to partner with CryptoForHealth to give away 5,000 Bitcoins (BTC) to their followers.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.