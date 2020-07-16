What changed Gov. Polis’ mind on mask mandate, and why Colorado is seeing presidential ads now

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ announcement Thursday that he will require masks statewide took longer than many fellow Democrats would have liked given weeks of increasing coronavirus case numbers here, but his hesitance to act is not that surprising.

If you’re curious about his decision-making, on this and many other matters, it’s useful to understand that he is, fundamentally, a local-control guy who has been more reluctant than most in his party to support statewide mandates of any sort.

This shows up in all sorts of debates at the Capitol and has been a theme throughout the pandemic. Recall that when things were really getting bad back in early spring, Polis declined to issue a statewide stay-home order until after local leaders practically begged for one and a patchwork of stay-home orders were put in place at the county level. Even as he issued it he promised he’d try to reopen the state economy sooner than anyone else, and he pretty much made good on that.

A mask mandate is not the same thing as a stay-home order, of course, but there’s overlap in the two situations. For all the complaining Colorado Republicans do about perceived tyranny from Polis — last week’s “We Can’t Breathe” cartoon from the Douglas County GOP is a good example of that viewpoint — he has been slow to enact blanket orders about individuals’ behavior.

Polis understands very well how important mask-wearing is to public health — he has been virtually begging residents to wear face coverings for weeks — but once again, he was slow to make it a requirement. What changed? State health officials said Thursday that the spread of the coronavirus has begun rapidly increasing in the past two weeks. At the current rate, hospitals could exceed their intensive care capacity in September.

In announcing the mask mandate Thursday, Polis cited two surveys that found mask requirements increase wearing, and data that shows mandates improve case counts in counties that have them.

Yes, the governor is a local-control guy, but he’s also a data guy.

A draft plan on Denver Public Schools’ reopening procedures obtained by outlines ways operations will be different for the 2020-21 school year, from busing and “cohort” schedules to sanitation requirements and quarantine scenarios.

Capitol Diary • By Alex Burness

Black Trans Lives Matter

Every last bill from Colorado’s 2020 legislative session has, as of Wednesday, been resolved. The governor signed all but three bills that came across his desk, and for the first in more than six months there is no pending legislation in our state.

Among the many bills to become laws in the last few weeks is one banning the LGBTQ “panic defense,” which had allowed defendants in court to blame their own violent actions on the sexual orientation or gender identity of their victim.

The “panic defense,” which today remains legal in 39 other states, is seldom argued in Colorado courts. But for one population — black trans women — getting rid of this defense once and for all was more urgent, said one of the sponsors of the bill, Rep. Brianna Titone. The Arvada Democrat is Colorado’s first openly transgender state lawmaker, and one of the first in the country.

“For me, what this bill really means is protecting Black trans women, who are the most vulnerable of the communities we’re trying to protect here,” Titone said this week.

Black transgender women in particular face extreme levels of violence. In 2019, according to the Human Rights Campaign, at least 26 transgender or gender non-conforming people were murdered, and the majority of them were Black. Consider, alongside that stat, the fact that Black people comprise only about 14% of the country’s population.

#COSen 2020 • By Justin Wingerter

Hick companies got PPP money

On air and online this spring, John Hickenlooper urged the federal government to give Paycheck Protection Program loans to more small businesses, and it did — including to breweries he partly owns.

Coopersmith, a brew pub in Fort Collins, received loans of at least $350,000 and as much as $1 million, according to a federal database. Hickenlooper owns more than $100,000 in nonpublic Coopersmith stock.

Beach Chalet, a San Francisco brewery and restaurant, also received PPP loans of at least $350,000. Hickenlooper owns Beach Chalet stock valued somewhere between $15,000 and $50,000, according to his most recent financial disclosure report, which was filed in May.

Hickenlooper’s many business investments, which are worth many millions of dollars, have been in an irrevocable blind trust since 2003, when he was elected mayor of Denver. Trustees make all investment decisions, not Hickenlooper, to avoid any conflicts of interest.

Wynkoop, the Denver brewery that Hickenlooper founded, also received significant government help. Breckenridge-Wynkoop LLC, a holding company for Wynkoop and Breckenridge Brewing, received somewhere between $2 million and $5 million in PPP loans to pay 500 employees.

But that doesn’t benefit the candidate; Hickenlooper’s trustees sold his Wynkoop stock in 2007.

Colorado’s Republican members of Congress haven’t committed to attending their party’s convention next month, with one exception .

Hickenlooper has consistently raised more money than Sen. Cory Gardner, but Gardner has more money in the bank, Colorado Public Radio reports .

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel has done some good on-the-ground reporting about Lauren Boebert since her 3 rd District win. Read their Sunday stories here and here .

A member of the Eastern Shoshone tribe told Wyoming Public Media that Hickenlooper hasn’t taken responsibility for wearing Native American headdresses.

Presidential race • By Jon Murray

Why Colorado voters are seeing presidential ads

Less than four months out from the presidential election, there’s little suspense about who will likely win Colorado’s nine electoral votes. Most political forecasters looking at recent state polls — which show Democrat Joe Biden up over President Donald Trump by 13 to 19 percentage points — have concluded the state’s multi-cycle run as a battleground state is over.

But that doesn’t mean the campaigns and outside groups will ignore Colorado entirely. An announcement this week by the Service Employees International Union underscores why.

For groups supporting Biden, Colorado is part of the former vice president’s firewall, and they need key voter groups to show up big in the election in Democratic-leaning and swing states alike. The SEIU has chosen Colorado among a half-dozen states to begin running two digital ads aimed at mobilizing the base — especially Black, Latino and other minority voters whose participation is less consistent election to election.

“This is the largest ad campaign working to mobilize infrequent voters of color — voters who are key to winning in November and to the long-term possibility of progressive change,” says the SEIU’s release about the start of an expected $150 million campaign.

Its ads focus on building affirmative support for Biden by arguing he’d be better than Trump at solving the country’s problems.

The other states targeted by the SEIU include potential battlegrounds — Minnesota, Florida, Nevada and Pennsylvania — as well as Virginia, which like Colorado has become a more reliable blue state in the Trump era.

The SEIU notes that Trump’s winning margins in a handful of key states in 2016 were smaller than the number of infrequent voters who didn’t participate.

In a state like Colorado, their participation may not be as likely to make the difference in the presidential race, but higher turnout could affect down-ballot contests, including the Senate race between Hickenlooper and Gardner. That’s why Republican groups likely will invest money in Colorado, too, in a bid to encourage that party’s base to turn out for Trump and other GOP candidates.

As Donald Trump seeks four more years in office, the incumbent is struggling to outline his second-term plan, the AP reports .

Democrat Joe Biden announced plans to combat climate change — and achieve carbon-free power generation by 2035 — in part by overhauling the energy sector.

China’s role in the pandemic and as a perennial foreign policy challenge has both candidates focusing on the country in ads and appeals.

This week, Trump wore a mask in public for the first during the pandemic.

