Westwood school official told COVID-19 test actually positive

When a Westwood school staff member was told her COVID-19 test came back negative over the weekend, she was cleared to go to work this week. Then, while at work on Monday, a medical official called her and said there had been a mistake – she was actually positive.

The worker spent three hours with students who are part of the district’s summer Extended School Year special education program, according to a letter from Westwood Superintendent Emily J. Parks. About 100 students are taking part in the program held at the Downey elementary school and Westwood High School. The worker was wearing personal protective equipment throughout her with students.

“We share the community’s concern that a staff member in our summer program has tested positive for coronavirus,” Parks said in a statement.

The staff member originally began feeling sick on July 3 before the program began. She didn’t go to work and was awaiting the COVID-19 test results. The worker wasn’t experiencing symptoms earlier this week, and had been cleared by a doctor to return to work. When she heard her test was actually positive, she told her supervisor immediately and left.

By 6:30 p.m. Monday night, all the families of students who were known to be around the staff member were told of what happened with the help of the Westwood Public Health Department’s contract tracing program.

“Fortunately, the employee was able to clearly articulate the safety and preventative measures on which she had been trained and confirm that she had assiduously adhered to them,” the letter said.

The Downey school building was closed Tuesday to allow for cleaning and disinfecting.

“We will use today’s situation as an opportunity to learn as we contemplate the fall reopening plan,” Parks said in the letter.