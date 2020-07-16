” We Want to Continue to Care for Residents at the New Glen Hill Long-term Care Home,” Say Front-line Care Staff Whose Working Conditions Are Being Attacked

Article content continued

Oshawa MPP Jennifer who joined the media conference remotely, spoke of the need for continuity of resident care and the importance of a stable workforce.

“I’ve appreciated hearing from the caring workers who are concerned about the quality of care and staff support that their long-time residents deserve,” said French. “I am hopeful that all parties involved will be able to ensure seniors and residents needing long-term care are the top priority. As our communities and province have seen during this pandemic, continuity of care and support are needed to keep everyone well.”

The members of CUPE 5110 and 2225-06/12 believe the community will be in their corner as they strive to maintain existing wages, working conditions, oppose contracting out and advocate to make resident care and working conditions better, Barkwell stressed. She is optimistic that on reflection Durham Christian Homes will see the merits of maintaining the current skilled care workers at Glen Hill Terrace.

