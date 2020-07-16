Walker bros in frame for Warriors coaching gig

Brother coaching duo, Ben and Shane Walker, are in the frame to take over the vacant New Zealand Warriors head coaching job.

The former NRL players have long been touted as future head coaches at the top level after their unique style with the Ipswich Jets collected both Intrust Super Cup and State Championship glory in 2015.

The pair has been closely linked to other previously vacant NRL gigs, but a chance across the ditch my turn out to be the most fruitful.

Warriors CEO Cameron George confirmed talks had been held with the pair.

Chris Walker, Ben Walker, Shane Walker of the Jets hold aloft the winners trophy after the 2015 State Championship Grand Final (Getty)

“They have expressed their interest, we’ve had initial discussions with them” the New Zealand club boss revealed.

“They are terrific guys and I am really interested in their model and their methodology around coaching.

They have put their hand up and the club are weighing up a number of various options.

The Walkers are certainly a part of the process we are undertaking.”