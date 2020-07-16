Vile thug told stranger ‘I’m the devil’ before biting her lip off at festival

A vile thug has been jailed for 14 years after he told a complete stranger “I’m the devil ” before leaning in and biting her lip off.

Jason Thompson, 42, savaged the terrified woman who had to undergo extensive surgery and was left with “life changing” injuries following the horrific unprovoked attack at Notting Hill Carnival.

She said was so traumatised by the attack that she has had to move out of London.

The sickening incident took place at around 6pm on the first day of last year’s Carnival in west London on Sunday August 25.

The victim, who is in her 40s and was attending the world famous street party for the first , was talking to some other women on Portobello Road when she was approached by a man she didn’t know, later identified as Thompson.







(Image: SWNS)



He told her “I’m the devil”, before leaning forward, headbutting her and then biting off her top lip.

The victim, bleeding heavily and in shock, approached police, who escorted her to the nearest FirstAaid post.

She was then taken to a west London hospital where surgeons operated on her face.

Police issued a public appeal for witnesses and information and, as a result of the appeal, information was received which led to Thompson’s arrest.

He pleaded guilty to causing GBH with intent at Isleworth Crown Court in February.

Thompson, of Tottenham, north London, was sentenced to 14-years in jail at the same court earlier this month.

In a statement, the victim, said: “This has been very difficult for me.

“I have had to uproot my life from London where I have lived for over 10 years and now I am scared to go out on my own and stay at home.

“I cannot even go to the supermarket on my own; sometimes I have to say to my 14-year-old niece to come with me.”







(Image: Fulham Chronicle)



Detective Chief Inspector Driss Hayoukane, from the Notting Hill post-investigation unit, said: “Jason Thompson has not only caused the victim life-changing physical injuries, but also some deeply troubling emotional injuries as well.

“Due to this unprovoked attack, the victim felt so scared to be in London that she stopped living in the capital after more than a decade and struggles to go out in public on her own.”

DCI Hayoukane, added: “My whole team work non-stop to identify Thompson after this attack, and we have all felt some sort of responsibility for making sure that he gets the jail that he so rightly deserves.

“The streets are a much safer place with this dangerous individual in jail.”