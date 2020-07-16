[VIDEO] Chris Cuomo Blasts President Trump’s Goya Promo Photos

RELATED STORIES

CNN’s Chris Cuomo took issue on Wednesday with President Donald Trump‘s recent promotion of the Goya brand, blasting the U.S. leader for posting a photo with the company’s products in the middle of a pandemic.

During an installment of Cuomo Prime Time, the anchor discussed the promotional stunt with disbelief, calling Trump’s priorities into question.

“You tell me how a president, in the middle of a pandemic, has got time for this bulls–t. Are you kidding me? Hawking products?” asked Cuomo, going on to reference a famous piece of furniture in the Oval Office. “Resolute desk! This is what he’s resolute about.”

Cuomo’s words came in the wake of a seven-day backlash against the largest Hispanic-owned food company after its chief executive, Robert Unanue, declared at a White House event last week that “we’re all truly blessed” to have Trump as president. Trump came to Unanue’s defense, tweeting Goya was “doing GREAT,” and adding that, “The Radical Left smear machine backfired, people are buying like crazy!”

Cuomo, who recovered from Covid-19 this spring, appeared incredulous as he went to to say the virus is “feasting on us” while the president hawks beans on the taxpayers’ dime.

“You want to talk hoax? Fine. Your response is a hoax. Where is the plan? Where is the testing guidance?” he asked. “The pandemic is in full effect… especially red states whose governors followed Trump’s trail of denial, to their own detriment.”

Trump’s children also have been posting their support for the brand on social media, with Donald Trump Jr. mentioning his Goya-heavy dinner on Instagram Wednesday. Ivanka Trump also posted a photo in which she held a can of Goya black beans. “If it’s Goya, it has to be good. Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno,” she captioned.

Press PLAY on the video above to see Cuomo’s segment in full; the Goya remarks begin around 4:40.