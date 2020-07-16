Victoria records highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases, two more dead; NSW records 10 new COVID-19 cases; PM warns of ‘a long way to go’

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia’s struggling industries will bounce back in the coming years despite the current uncertainty.

“These are tough times, but the figures we saw today show that over 200,000 jobs came back into our economy in June and that’s very welcome,” Mr Morrison told A Current Affair.

“We still have a long way to go but it does show that there’s hope as the economy was opening up again … if we can stick to the plan, if we can open the economy back up, we can get people back into jobs.”

“We thought we were through the worst of it,” Grimshaw said. “With five million Victorians potentially looking at stage four restrictions, is it hard to look to the future and be optimistic?”

“That is the world we’re living in with COVID-19 and we can’t become complacent,” Mr Morrison replied.

“(But) while this is a setback… they have done it once and I have no doubt Melburnians will do it again.