Vicky Kaushal wishes Katrina Kaif a very happy birthday



Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have kept the rumour-mongers going wild over their personal equation for a while now. Though they haven’t come out in the open and accepted their relationship, the duo is often spotted chilling together alone as well as with their friends. Not just that, be it Diwali parties, Holi parties or events, the two are often spotted in each other’s company and that has led to obvious chatter.



So while Katrina too had wished Vicky with a special post on his birthday, today on Katrina’s birthday Vicky posted an adorable picture of the birthday girl going for an air hug. Well, isn’t that too cute? Keep watching this space for more on Bollywood.