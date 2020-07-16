U.S. Supreme Court leaves in place hold on voting by felons in Florida By

© . FILE PHOTO: General view of U.S. Supreme Court in Washington
WASHINGTON () – The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday dealt a setback to convicted felons in Florida who hope to cast votes in the Nov. 3 presidential election, leaving in place a lower court’s order that placed their voting rights in limbo.
The justices declined to set aside an order by the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that effectively halted the voter registration of former felons in Florida who cannot afford to pay fines or fees.
