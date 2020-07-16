U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.50% By .com

.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 0.50%, while the index fell 0.34%, and the index lost 0.73%.

The best performers of the session on the were Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 1.65% or 0.67 points to trade at 41.35 at the close. Meanwhile, Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:) added 1.31% or 0.72 points to end at 55.78 and Dow Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.15% or 0.50 points to 43.83 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which fell 4.92% or 9.24 points to trade at 178.70 at the close. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) declined 1.98% or 4.12 points to end at 203.92 and Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:) was down 1.55% or 3.05 points to 193.50.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:) which rose 4.70% to 42.31, DR Horton Inc (NYSE:) which was up 4.15% to settle at 62.54 and Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:) which gained 4.09% to close at 107.05.

The worst performers were Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:) which was down 15.62% to 15.61 in late trade, Carnival Corporation (NYSE:) which lost 9.73% to settle at 15.78 and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:) which was down 7.57% to 53.94 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were InnerWorkings Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 115.91% to 2.85, Boxlight Corp Class A (NASDAQ:) which was up 76.47% to settle at 4.200 and BIO-Key International Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 50.38% to close at 1.2000.

The worst performers were Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 40.31% to 15.64 in late trade, Qutoutiao Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 23.04% to settle at 2.84 and CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 21.69% to 2.60 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1616 to 1222 and 81 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1601 fell and 1073 advanced, while 75 ended unchanged.

Shares in DR Horton Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 4.15% or 2.49 to 62.54. Shares in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 40.31% or 10.56 to 15.64. Shares in Boxlight Corp Class A (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 76.47% or 1.820 to 4.200.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was up 0.86% to 28.00.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.95% or 17.15 to $1796.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 1.14% or 0.47 to hit $40.73 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 0.09% or 0.04 to trade at $43.31 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.03% to 1.1380, while USD/JPY rose 0.03% to 107.30.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.24% at 96.270.

