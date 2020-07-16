U.K. Police Step Back on Victims’ Data, a Flash Point in Rape Cases

Those fears were underlined in a June report by the Information Commissioner’s Office, an independent government watchdog, on how the police were gathering digital data. The report came out after a legal challenge brought by two women last year who had made rape complaints and who had objected to the downloading of their data. The women had argued that offering such access to their devices was not relevant to their allegations and that the use of the forms was unlawful, discriminatory and intrusive.

The commissioner’s report highlighted concerns that the police were inconsistent in their approach and sometimes cast the net “overly wide” in seeking data. It also warned that demanding consent to comb digital data “should not be viewed as a coercive option” and advised officers to assume that anything held on a mobile phone or other personal device “amounts to sensitive data from the outset.”

Pressure to drop the consent forms grew last month when the Court of Appeal, reviewing two separate rape cases, issued a set of legal principles for data disclosure. The court stated that investigators should not review a witness’s digital data “without good cause” and that the request to inspect such material must, in every case, “have a proper basis.”

“There is a misconception, that is possibly widespread, that certain types of criminal allegations — most particularly those that are sexual in nature — ipso facto result in the right to automatic and unfettered access by investigators to the complainant’s digital information,” Lord Justice Fulford, vice president of the Court of Appeal, said as part of the ruling. “This is assuredly not the case.”

Mr. De Meyer, the National Police Chiefs’ Council official, sent a letter to police forces saying that both the watchdog report and the Court of Appeal judgment made it clear that the consent forms were “not sufficient for their intended purpose.”