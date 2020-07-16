Twitter hack hits Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett with Bitcoin scam

Article content continued
So far, the Bitcoin address tweeted by the hackers has been sent over 12 Bitcoins, worth more than US$110,000. The popular Bitcoin exchange Coinbase has blocked its users from sending money to the address.
Some of the Twitter accounts that were targeted said they used two-factor authentication and strong passwords. The tweets indicate they were posted using Twitter’s web application, sparking theories online that the hack may be internal to Twitter, or a service used to manage accounts.
Whatever the source, the breach prompted a swift response from lawmakers. “I am concerned that this event may represent not merely a coordinated set of separate hacking incidents but rather a successful attack on the security of Twitter itself,” U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican of Missouri, said in a statement, asking that Dorsey immediately reach out to the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.