Tottenham want to include Kyle Walker-Peters in deal to sign Southampton’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg | Football News





Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was stripped of the Southampton captaincy during lockdown after expressing a desire to move on

Tottenham want to include Kyle Walker-Peters in a deal to buy Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton.

The Saints, however, are yet to decide if they want to sign the young right-back on a permanent deal, as they continue to assess his performances while on loan for the rest of the season.

The clubs are in active discussions over the potential summer transfers of these two players, with Spurs keen to land Hojbjerg to strengthen their midfield – but they have not yet met his valuation.

Another Premier League club has, however, met the valuation, which is reportedly set at £35m, but it is understood the 24-year-old would prefer to join Jose Mourinho’s Spurs squad.

Kyle Walker-Peters has impressed for Southampton since the Premier League restart

News broke the news in January that the Denmark and former Bayern Munich midfielder was to be a top summer target as Mourinho looks to improve his squad.

But the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic means the majority of clubs, including Tottenham, are looking to construct deals that also include players moving the other way.

They are prepared to sell Walker-Peters, who was allowed to join Southampton on loan in January despite Spurs seemingly being short of out-and-out right-backs.

Hojbjerg joined Saints from Bayern Munich in 2016

He has impressed since the Premier League restart, playing the full 90 minutes in Southampton’s last four matches, including in the shock win over Manchester City, having initially struggled to make an impact before the coronavirus hiatus.

Southampton are strongly considering whether to sign him on a permanent deal as they strengthen their own squad this summer. As News revealed earlier this week, the Saints are also looking to strengthen at centre-back, with Mohammed Salisu one of two targets from the European continent.