Three ways you should be reevaluating your personal finances

The effects of the global pandemic are being felt by everyone and much of it is simply out of our control. But one thing that you can do right now is make some adjustments to your personal finances.

Nearly 20 per cent of Canadian adults have seen a loss of income due to reduced hours or wages and 13 per cent have missed a bill or loan payments. Many Canadians felt overwhelmed by debt even before the pandemic, so what can be done to make it through this crisis?

Here are three tips for reevaluating your personal finances in crisis so you can make positive changes despite your circumstances.

Rethink and recommit to your budget

Savings and retirement funds seem to be taking a backseat to emergency savings, as Canadians set aside their longterm goals in favour of today’s necessities. One in four Canadians who felt they haven’t saved enough for retirement attribute their shortfall to an unexpected event or expense, and the current crisis will certainly play that role for many.