This morning selfie by Hrithik Roshan is going viral



Hrithik Roshan surely knows how to tease his fans very often. The actor who,rsquo;s on social media doesn,rsquo;t indulge in many selfies and very rarely shares something with us. But when he does, he assures that you are left drooling and asking for more.

Today Hrithik Roshan shared a morning-selfie with us. In the picture Hrithik Roshan is seen looking straight into the camera and looking at his dreamy eyes and messy hairdo, one surely goes weak in their knees. The actor has captioned the picture as ‘morning,’ followed by a sun emoji. Hrithik,rsquo;s sexy beard and those beautiful eyes has got the netizens talking about it and made the picture go viral. The Greek God and his effect on us is inexplicable.

View this post on Instagram Morning âÃ‚Â˜Ã‚Â€ï¸Ã‚Â� A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Jul 15, 2020 at 10:28pm PDT

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War which created history at the box-office. His brawny avatar got everyone talking about him and his action sequences just got our jaws drop on the floor. The actor is teasing his fans about his next film and not divulging any information about it. While some say he might star in Farah Khan,rsquo;s next which is said to be the remake of Satte Pe Satta. Some say he might continue the franchise Krrish and don the superhero cape again. Let’s wait and watch what the actor has in mind.