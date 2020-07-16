Tae Kim / Bloomberg:
The hack on Twitter provides more ammunition for critics who question Twitter’s engineering prowess, poor management practices, and anemic financial performance — The breach revealed Twitter’s engineering prowess and management practices as subpar. Hedge fund Elliott Management can’t be happy about its investment.
The hack on Twitter provides more ammunition for critics who question Twitter's engineering prowess, poor management practices, and anemic financial performance (Tae Kim/Bloomberg)
Tae Kim / Bloomberg: