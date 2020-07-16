The hack on Twitter provides more ammunition for critics who question Twitter's engineering prowess, poor management practices, and anemic financial performance (Tae Kim/Bloomberg)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
10


Tae Kim / Bloomberg:

The hack on Twitter provides more ammunition for critics who question Twitter’s engineering prowess, poor management practices, and anemic financial performance  —  The breach revealed Twitter’s engineering prowess and management practices as subpar.  Hedge fund Elliott Management can’t be happy about its investment.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR