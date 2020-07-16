The ‘1,000-yard rushers for every NFL franchise’ quiz

They waited until the last possible minute, but Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans finally came to terms Wednesday on a four-year extension. The Titans appear confident that the core group of players who helped engineer a surprise run to the AFC Championship Game last year have what it takes to push them even further in 2020. They re-upped quarterback Ryan Tannehill back in March, and now they’ve secured the man who was the dominant focal point of the offense last season in Henry as well. The Titans are clearly in good shape heading into this upcoming season, with eyes set on returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1999.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Henry led the NFL in carries (303), rushing yards (1,540) and touchdowns (16) last season. So with that in mind, how many of the running backs to last tally 1,000 or more yards in a season for every NFL franchise can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!