Thai PM to reshuffle cabinet by next month after economic team quits By

BANGKOK () – Thailand’s prime minister said on Thursday a cabinet reshuffle will take place by next month after the resignation of members of his economic team, including the finance minister.
“We have to reshuffle the cabinet so there won’t be a gap. It must be done as quickly as possible… no later than next month,” Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters.
