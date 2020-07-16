Texans’ J.J. Watt hits out at NFL over coronavirus protocols

Houston Texans defensive superstar J.J. Watt lashed out at the NFL via Twitter about the league’s lack of clarity regarding coronavirus protocols.

Per Watt, the NFL hasn’t confirmed to the NFL Players Association if two or more preseason games will remain scheduled. The NFLPA is reportedly pushing for the full cancellation of exhibition contests because of the uncontrolled virus outbreak.

Furthermore, Watt wrote the NFL hasn’t clarified what happens if a player tests positive for the coronavirus or how training camps will safely open on July 28: