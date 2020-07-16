TBT Celebrity Photos That Were Shared With Us This Week July 16

A bunch of anniversaries are in this week’s #ThrowbackThursday!
1.
In honor of their 10th wedding anniversary, Carrie Underwood shared these photos of herself and her husband, Mike Fisher, as teens in the ’90s, as well as a photo of the two of them together today:
2.
In celebration of the 24th anniversary of her film Harriet the Spy, Michelle Trachtenberg posted this photo of herself counting down to the premiere date on a large calendar in 1996:
3.
Ashlee Simpson celebrated the 40th birthday of her big sister, Jessica Simpson, by sharing this photo of the two of them as kids, enjoying bath time in the ’80s:
4.
Billy Ray Cyrus posted this photo of his kids, Miley Cyrus and Braison Cyrus, enjoying a beach day in the mid-’90s:
5.
Paul McCartney celebrated the 35th anniversary of Live Aid by sharing this photo of himself performing at it, alongside Bob Geldof, Bono, and Freddie Mercury:
6.
Salma Hayek shared this photo of herself in the ’90s — or as she referred to it, the pre–YouTube makeup influencer days:
7.
In celebration of the 20th anniversary of X-Men, Hugh Jackman shared this video clip of himself being harassed by a toy Wolverine on set, as well as some different poster art for the film:
8.
While Ian McKellen posted this photo of himself using a payphone in West Hollywood, California, with a billboard for X-Men behind him:
9.
Halle Berry shared this behind-the-scenes photo of herself, Ian McKellen, and Hugh Jackman on the set of X-Men, as well as a funny blooper clip from 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past:
10.
Janet Jackson celebrated the 27th anniversary of her song “If” by posting this video clip from the music video for it:
11.
While Becky G celebrated the third anniversary of her and Bad Bunny’s bop-tastic hit, “Mayores,” by posting a clip from the music video for it:
12.
Tracee Ellis Ross shared this photo of herself in the ’80s and captioned it with a story about how she used to force her hair to do things it didn’t really want to:
13.
Sofía Vergara posted this photo of herself in the late ’90s:
14.
Bryce Dallas Howard shared this behind-the-scenes photo of herself and Chris Pratt on the set of 2018’s Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom:
15.
And finally, in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the modern classic film, Inception, Joseph Gordon-Levitt posted this behind-the-scenes photo of himself filming the iconic hallway scene:
