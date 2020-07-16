Sydney Roosters v Canberra Raiders start time, Nat Butcher, results, news for 2020 round 10

Ahead of tonight’s much-anticipated NRL grand final replay between the Roosters and Raiders, eighth Immortal Andrew Johns has sent a warning to those thinking the reigning premiers already have a win in the bag.

While Johns tipped the Roosters to be favourites, he also predicted it will be a “real tight game” in tough winter conditions in Sydney, and with both sides hit by injuries to key players, he said the Raiders should not be underestimated.

“They’re coming to play the Raiders,” Johns said on Wide World of Sports segment Freddy & The Eighth.

“I expect two or three tries will win the game. Elliott Whitehead can create maybe some offloads, change of direction with [Josh] Papalii back through the middle.

“But everyone is writing them off.”

“It’s going to be a wet and slippery ground at the SCG and I think it’ll be a real smash-up,” he said.

“I think the Roosters can win but it’ll be a real tight game.

“Interested to see how George Williams does. He’ll have to really step up with more responsibility with no Josh Hodgson, but I give the Raiders a rough chance. People think the Roosters will roll them.”

Roosters legend Brad Fittler said youngster Lachlan Lam on the bench will be a key player for the home side tonight.

“I thought he was great when he came on against the Cowboys [last week]. I think he’ll just play his role, come on at hooker. If there’s any injuries in the halves he can come on and play there,” he said.

“But the good thing is he’s going to do some tackling, and he’ll be doing it around some blokes that have a really high standard. So he’ll have to get his head in there and there’ll be no allowances for him.