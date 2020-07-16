Supercars teams heading for Queensland after Sydney Motorsport Park round

The Victorian and New South Wales based Supercars teams are expected to set up shop in Queensland next week, as the sport tries to keep running in the face of the growing COVID-19 outbreaks.

Wide World of Sports has spoken to two Victorian-based teams, who are making plans to leave New South Wales after this weekend’s round at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The sudden move comes after yesterday’s announcement by the Northern Territory government, which declared anybody who had been in Sydney in the previous 14 days must serve a period of quarantine.

With the next round of the series set down for Darwin on the weekend of August 8-9, yesterday’s announcement has forced teams to rethink their plans.

The current border restrictions in Queensland only apply to those who have visited the Campbelltown or Liverpool local government areas, which does not include Sydney Motorsport Park.

By moving to Queensland next week, the hope is the teams will then be free to enter the Northern Territory without being subjected to quarantine.

“Supercars is aware of the latest developments and have been in conversations with Northern Territory authorities and NT Health regarding all possible options for the category,” a Supercars spokesperson said following yesterday’s announcement.

“Supercars will provide an update on any possible changes to the Darwin event in due course.

Chaz Mostert in action at Sydney Motorsport Park. (Getty images)

“The focus for now is on delivering a world-class event under lights and in front of fans in Sydney this weekend.”

Victorian-based teams Walkinshaw Andretti United, Tickford Racing, Erebus Motorsport, Team 18 and Kelly Racing all left Victoria last week before the border to New South Wales was closed. Team Sydney, which is

based at Sydney Motorsport Park, would also be likely to move to Queensland.

The expectation had been that they would remain at Sydney Motorsport Park after this weekend’s race, before heading straight to Darwin, but the outbreak in south-western Sydney has forced a rethink.

More than 40 COVID-19 cases have been linked to the Crossroads Hotel in Casula, which is around 20 kilometres away from Sydney Motorsport Park.

It’s believed the category is also considering adding another race in Darwin, given the teams are unable to return home anyway, but also to safeguard against the possibility that future rounds of the championship are cancelled.