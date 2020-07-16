Stars wish Katrina Kaif with special posts on her birthday

Katrina Kaif celebrates her 37th birthday today. She has come a long way in her professional life since she started and the actress’ life also boasts of an impeccable journey personally. Katrina has wowed everyone with her power moves in the industry and she will soon be India’s first female superhero too. Well, with almost everything falling into place for the actress, it is rather obvious that this year she’d be celebrating a little more, even though it’ll be at home.

A lot of celebs took to social media to wish the star in special ways. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Ali Abbas Zafar, Anushka Sharma, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and many other stars wished the actress on her big day, here are all the sweet messages…