Star Wars: Squadrons allows players to reroute power to different ship systems

Star Wars: Squadrons is inbound this fall and the team at EA Motive are continuing to provide updates on this dogfighting experience. In a recent blog post, the team shared some more about exactly how starfighter flight and combat will work.

Most starships in Star Wars: Squadrons has three different systems that all need power: engines, lasers and shields. Players will need to balance power between each system. As an example, if you channel more power to the shields, they’ll recharge much quicker. If power is maxed out to a system, a unique ability is unlocked for that system. Maxing out shield strength unlocks Overshielding, maxing the weapons system gives you Overcharged lasers, while maxing power to the engines gives a Speed Boost.

A handful of ships don’t have shields. These ships have a power converter that allows you to rapidly swap power from the weapons to the engines and back again. Meanwhile, if your ship’s hull is damaged in a fight, you can wait for a support ship to grant repairs or you can return to your capital ship’s hangar to fix any damage. For details on specific ships, we have the full list of starships that’ll be in the game at launch.

Star Wars: Squadrons is set to release on October 2, 2020. It’s coming to Xbox One, PC and PS4 with full cross-play between all platforms.