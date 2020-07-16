South Korean Giant Hanwha Invests $3M in Crypto Disclosure Startup By Cointelegraph

South Korean Giant Hanwha Invests $3M in Crypto Disclosure Startup
Major South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group is cementing its involvement in the cryptocurrency industry with a new investment.
Hanwha Investment & Securities, a securities brokerage subsidiary of Hanwha Group, has participated in a 4 billion won ($3.3 million) funding round in crypto firm CrossAngle.
