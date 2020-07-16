‘Social Engineering Attack’ on Employee Admin Panels By Cointelegraph

Twitter Hack: ‘Social Engineering Attack’ on Employee Admin Panels
Crypto scammers responsible for what could be the largest ever hack on Twitter were able to succeed because individual employees have high levels of access to information and control on the platform.
In a series of tweets from Twitter Support on July 15, the help center of the social media platform confirmed that hackers responsible for the massive breach of high-profile figures’ accounts had conducted a “coordinated social engineering attack” to gain “access to internal systems and tools.”
