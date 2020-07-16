Shraddha Kapoor’s heartfelt message for her fans as she crosses 50 Million Followers on Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor has always been the darling of the nation. She has some big hits in her kitty and the audience loves to watch her on the big screen. A few days back the actress crossed the 50 Million mark on Instagram. Today she shared a heartfelt message for her followers.



Ever since Shraddha crossed the giant number on Instagram, her fans and devoted fan clubs went berserk sharing posts and edits congratulating the star. The actress had reposted several of their congratulatory texts but today she decided to thank all of them with a sweet post. In this post she calls her fans and fanclubs her ‘gems’ and even fondly calls them ‘babudis’. She asks them to take care of themselves in these current situations and be safe.

Here’s what her post has to say, ‘To all my dearest, sweetest, gems, babudis, fanclubs and well-wishers, I’ve been going through all the videos, posts and edits that you have made with so much love and I am so so so humbled and overwhelemed! I am here because of you all. I wish you all lots and lots of love right back along with peace and happiness. Please take the best care of yourselves, spread peace and kindness and keep shining bright! Thank you, thank you, thank you. 50 Million times!, Shraddha.’











Now that’s really sweet of Shraddha Kapoor. What makes this gratitude-filled post even more special is the fact that it’s handwritten and posted in three different languages – English, Hindi and Marathi. Shraddha surely knows how to please her fans.

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3. It released just a week before the lockdown. Despite its short run at the theatres, the makers earned the moolah and it was declared a hit. The actress wil next be seen in a film with Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Luv Ranjan. This is the first time she’s working with Rambir.