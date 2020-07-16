Shahs of Sunset Reunion Preview: See Reza Farahan Get Emotional Over Mike Shouhed

Mike follows up by providing more details about the incident, which turned out to be the result of an accidental run-in.

“I had stopped at a level on the elevator by accident, and who’s there with his coffee is Reza,” Mike explains. “And he looks at me, I look at him, I go, ‘We need to talk.'”

He notes that the two went back to his hotel room, and after asking his girlfriend Paulina Ben-Cohen to excuse herself, he and Reza “literally cried like two babies.”

“It’s because I genuinely love him,” Mike says after Andy admits that he “loves” when the duo shares such emotional moments. “We’ve been through a lot together. He’s my brother.”