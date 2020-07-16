Sen. Kelly Loeffler won’t be forced to sell stake in WNBA’s Dream

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert told CNN that Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler won’t be forced to sell her Atlanta Dream stake despite Loeffler’s outspoken opposition of the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

Per ESPN’s Mechelle Voepel, Engelbert said:

“We’re not going to force her to sell her ownership. She is not a current governor, she is not involved in the day-to-day, and we are aware there are interested parties who want to purchase the team.”We have a board of governors — she has not served as a governor since she became a senator, so since October of 2019.”

Loeffler generated contempt among members of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association when she wrote a letter to Engelbert and said:

“I adamantly oppose the Black Lives Matter political movement, which has advocated for the defunding of police, called for the removal of Jesus from churches and the disruption of the nuclear family structure, harbored anti-Semitic views, and promoted violence and destruction across the country. I believe it is totally misaligned with the values and goals of the WNBA and the Atlanta Dream, where we support tolerance and inclusion.”

Engelbert addressed the letter during her CNN appearance:

“From the short time I’ve known her … she’s been very supportive of women’s issues and women’s empowerment, has been very interested in her players and what they stand for. So I was surprised to receive it, but as commissioner I’m committed to making sure that the players’ platform — to vigorously advocate for social justice — is what we’re dedicating this season to.”

The WNBPA responded to Loeffler’s letter by calling for her ouster. Dream players also hit out at Loeffler via a team social media post without mentioning her name.

The league released an official statement regarding the matter on July 7: