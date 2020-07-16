Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries Announces a Fully Integrated Defense Show Starting March 2022

Article content

Every two years, ‘World Defense Show’ will feature latest innovations in interoperability across air, land, sea, security and satellite defense systems

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Today the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) announced the launch of ‘World Defense Show’. The show will take center stage in the global defense show circuit, offering exhibitors and visitors the opportunity to participate in Saudi Arabia’s first truly integrated defense show.

Founded by GAMI, World Defense Show is focused on interoperability across air, land, sea, security innovative defense technologies and satellite defense systems. The inaugural event is scheduled to take place between 6th and 9th March 2022 and will then be held biennially in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh.

Speaking at a virtual press conference attended by international defense companies, GAMI’s Governor, His Excellency Ahmad Al Ohali stated: “As Technology is accelerating the rate at which the global defense industry is evolving, defense considerations are becoming increasingly complex. There is a need for a platform, which enables the defense community to convene and collectively consider the great opportunities and challenges that are facing us all. This is why we are launching World Defense Show, an innovative platform showcasing, through both live and virtual demonstrations, the possibilities that interoperability can provide across all five defense domains: Air, Land, Sea, Security and Satellite.”